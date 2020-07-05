One death, 118 new COVID-19 patients from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 claimed one life here in the federal capital in last 24 hours though less than 100 patients were tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory in a day at least after five weeks while no death due to the illness was reported in Rawalpindi district for second consecutive day.

As many as 97 patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours and it happened after five weeks that the federal capital reported less than 100 confirmed patients in a day.

Earlier on May 29, less than 100 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT in a day. It is important that from February 26 when the first case of the illness was reported in Islamabad to May 29, a total of 2100 patients were tested positive from the federal capital while in last five weeks, ICT reported 11195 patients.

Till May 29, the virus had claimed 22 lives in ICT while in last five weeks, as many as 108 patients belonging to the federal capital died of coronavirus illness.

Death of a patient from ICT took total number of deaths from twin cities to 374. In last 24 hours, as many as 118 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 18641 on Saturday.

The number of recoveries that has been continuously on the rise for the last two weeks remains high on Saturday as in last 24 hours, another 349 patients have recovered from the illness taking total number of recoveries from the twin cities to 12552.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that only 21 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 5349 of which 3942 have already been discharged after treatment while 364 have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities across the district.

To date, a total of 244 patients died of COVID-19 in the district where a total of 799 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes while another 6310 persons have been under home quarantine, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the number of patients being tested positive for the illness is continuously on decline in the district yet it cannot be said, at least at the moment that the outbreak has started losing intensity.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, as many as 97 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking total number of confirmed patients of the disease from the federal capital to 13292. After recovery of 346 more patients in the ICT, the total number of patients so far recovered from the disease reached 8610 while the infection has claimed 130 lives in ICT.