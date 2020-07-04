Man kills sister for ‘honour’

JHANG: A man killed his sister and seriously injured his mother for honour at Tiba Kohli village on Friday. Muzamil with the help of his cousin Rafique allegedly axed his sister Sadia (17) to death and seriously injured his mother Sardaran Bibi (45). Both the accused fled from the crime scene. On information, Rescue 1122 emergency team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to Athara Hazari THQ Hospital. The police have started investigation.