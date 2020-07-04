Call for powerful judiciary

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said a powerful judiciary and strong parliamentary system based on the true democratic principles are needed in the country for getting out of the present crises and making progress.

Addressing a meeting of the party delegations on Friday, he said every ruler in Pakistan considered himself a king, not answerable to anyone, forgetting the fact that on one day he/she had to vacate the power corridors.

The JI leader said Supreme Court of Pakistan should give guidelines to religious scholars, prohibiting them from making controversial statements causing unrest in society. Baloch also expressed sorrow over human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir and Palestine. He said the silence of the international community on the atrocities in the occupied areas was criminal.