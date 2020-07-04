Special economic zones hailed as proper investment platform

PESHAWAR: Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra has laid stress on special economic zones as a proper investment platform for industries and businesses.

He said this while speaking as a keynote speaker at a webinar organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade. The online dialogue was titled “Investment Opportunities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a post-Covid-19 scenario”. The session was moderated by Hassan Daud Butt, CEO KP-Board of Investment & Trade. The minister said special economic zones have to be the way to go because of the incentives and facilities they offer if we want to give a better investment platform to industries and businesses. Taimur Jhagra hoped the KPBOIT would play the role of catalyst for every investment-related issue. Other speakers shed some light on KP’s E-commerce council which is being operationalised. They said the KP government has realized that it’s actually the private sector and to be more specific, industrial private sector that is the driver of growth for the economy. The session was attended by participants from different sectors including representatives of KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representatives of ACCA Pakistan, Pakistani Executive Forum, UNDP, Consortium of Universities and faculty members of various Institutions.