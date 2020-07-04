Pak players to play two-day practice match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers in England will get the first taste of competition when they play a two-day intra-squad practice match from Sunday (tomorrow) at the Worcestershire county ground.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official accompanying the team told ‘The News’ from Worcester that after four days of strenuous training, the players would rest on Saturday (today). “The players will be engaged in a two-day practice match starting Sunday. The coaches and support staff have yet to finalise the pattern of the match,” media manager Raza Kitchlew said. “Pakistan players had been idle for almost four months and the game is planned to keep them on their toes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz reached England on Friday. “They are on their way to Worcester,” Raza said.