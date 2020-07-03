No decision on staging of PSL final leg

KARACHI: The stakeholders of the Pakistan Super League were unable to make a call on how and when to conclude the final leg of this year’s PSL.

The PSL Governing Council met via teleconference on Thursday to discuss a variety of issues including the one pertaining to the last stage of PSL which was suspended in March this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced after the meeting that the Governing Council will continue to monitor the situation before a final decision is made about it.

“The franchisees and the PCB reiterated their most preferred option remained the staging of the remaining four matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in November. Having expressed that optimism, they acknowledged there were a number of moving pieces due to the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to continue to review and monitor the situation internally before making recommendations to the Governing Council,” the Board said.

“Based on an ongoing review of the league, the six franchises and PCB agreed a framework for greater collaboration to ensure the long-term growth of the PSL and to create financial sustainability,” it added.

The Governing Council appreciated the PCB for setting up an independent Pakistan Super League department, which will be headed by PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed. The Franchises and PCB agreed to a framework of regular contact between the teams and the PSL Department, aiming to increase consultative dialogue on various operational and strategic matters relating to the league.