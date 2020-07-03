SMIU syndicate election held

KARACHI: The teachers of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) have elected their representative on the single seat of Associate Professor’s cadre for the varsity syndicate in the elections held on Thursday at main campus of SMIU.

Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi has been elected on the seat of Associate Professor for representation in syndicate. Later on wining candidate called on Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh congratulated Dr Abdul Malik Abbasi for winning an election of syndicate membership. He further said Dr. Abdul Malik Abbasi shall work hard with dedication for the uplift and development of the institution.

Dr. Abdul Malik Abbasi expressed heartfelt thanks to the faculty members who voted him for their representation in the syndicate.***