Demand for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman renewed

PESHAWAR: The protesting workers of Jang, Geo and The News on Thursday renewed the demand for their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release who completed 113 days in detention.

The head of the largest media group of the country was taken into custody on March 12, this year, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a 34 years old private property case. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands and against the government.

They sought the release Mir Shakil and withdrawal of the cases instituted against him. A senior journalist and Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik was leading the protesters. The Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Shakeel Farman Ali and others were there as well among the protesters. Flaying the government and NAB for detaining the head of the major media group, the speakers said Mir Shakil had been arrested even without completing the investigation process. The protesters termed the arrest an attack on the independent press and said it was strange that the apex court was not taking notice of the issue.

They criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf -NAB nexus for victimizing opponents and silencing the independent media. The protesters resolved to continue the struggle till the acceptance of their demands, saying such cheap tactics had never pressured them in the past nor would these do so now. They said the rulers should have held the accountability of those found involved in the mega corruption scandals such as Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Project if they were really interested in accountability.