Johnston camp ponder Qaader’s Newmarket plans

LONDON: Coventry Stakes runner-up Qaader may step up to seven furlongs for the first time in his career in the bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s Moet and Chandon July Festival.

Next weekend’s Group Two prize is under consideration for the Mark Johnston-trained Night Of Thunder colt — along with the Tattersalls July Stakes at the same level, which is held over a furlong shorter at the track 48 hours earlier.

Having created a big impression at Newbury on his debut, Qaader backed it up when finding only Nando Parrado too strong in the six-furlong Group Two at Royal Ascot.

Assistant trainer Charlie Johnston said: “The July Festival is where you are likely to see Qaader next - although we are flexible as to which race we will run him in. We could go up to seven for the Superlative or stay at six for the July Stakes.

“He was still quite green in the race at Ascot, and didn’t get beat through a lack of speed but through a lack of experience. We would have no problem taking on the Coventry winner again at some point, because Qaader moved through the race like a very good horse.”

Stablemate Eye Of Heaven will bid to leave behind his disappointing Royal Ascot performance when he heads to the Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on July 29.

Johnston said: “Eye Of Heaven will go straight to the Molecomb. The only other race for him over five furlongs would have been the Dragon Stakes at Sandown on Sunday, but that comes a bit too soon for him off the back of Ascot.

“I would just put a line through his run (in the Norfolk Stakes). His run at Newmarket is bomb proof, as is his home work. The ground at Ascot was one factor, along with a few other little things. I hope we will see the real Eye Of Heaven at Goodwood.”