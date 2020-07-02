Police donate blood to thalassaemia children

Rawalpindi:To show solidarity with the thalassaemia patients, the Rawalpindi police reached thalassaemia center to donate blood for children facing scarcity of blood donors in wake of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Thalassaemia children who have been facing scarcity of blood donors and facing threat of lives are in dire need of blood donors to keep continue their life circle. On special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis, as many as forty police officials including DSP Headquarters Azhar Shah, and police officials of Dolphins Squad and Elite Force reached Thalassaemia Center Rawalpindi and donate blood for thalassaemia patients.