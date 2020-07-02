55 shops sealed on SOPs violation

LAHORE:The district administration along with heavy police contingents sealed dozens of shops in the various markets of the City for not following the corona SOPs on Wednesday. Officials said more than 55 shops were sealed and warning was issued to a number of shopkeepers in several city areas. All assistant commissioners, following the orders of DC Lahore, visited busy markets in their respective jurisdictions and took action against the shopkeepers for not implementing social distancing and other SOPs of corona. It is pertinent to mention here that all ACs were visiting their areas with heavy police as well as their own staff without observing the SOPs of social distancing themselves but were enforcing social distancing on others.