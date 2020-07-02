Action against illegal number plates

LAHORE:CTO ordered a crackdown on fancy, unauthorised and unregistered number plates. The CTO said cases would be registered against those who use bogus number plates, green number plates and blue lights illegally.

254,192 citizens checked: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that over 254,192 citizens had been checked at pickets so far and more than 242,826 people issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement during the 100 days of partial/ smart lockdown.

He said 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterwards taking warranty bonds from them. More than 231,229 vehicles including more than 126,872 motorcycles, 31,703 rickshaws, 7,806 taxis, 51,137 cars and 13,711 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles’ owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. As many as 2,212 FIRs were registered against people involved in different violations during the long partial lockdown. Around 8,280 vehicles were impounded in different police stations.

certificates: Police Khidmat counters issued 11,185 medico legal certificates during the current year.

accidents: Nine people were killed while 726 sustained injuries in681 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 380 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 346 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.