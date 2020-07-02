Lahore Qalandars hit back at India over PSL suggestion

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars owner has slammed Indian authorities for suggesting changing the schedule of the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) to adjust Asia Cup.

In an interview, Atif Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Qalandars, on Wednesday said that PSL is a league of millions of Pakistanis, which has given some very talented players to the world. “People of Pakistan love their PSL immensely and the Indian authorities have no right to suggest changes to PSL schedule,” he said.

He rejected the idea of not completing the fifth PSL, which was postponed in March because of coronavirus. He said that T10 matches would be played in the UAE. “So it will be easier for players to gel in front of players from all over the world before the PSL final phase.

“Foreign players also have a special attachment to their teams so they too will be happy to complete this incomplete edition,” he said.

Atif put his weight behind Aaqib Javed, saying he is working very hard for Qalandars uplift. He revealed that Aaqib was hired on the suggestion of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. “Before the start of PSL, I met Imran Khan and asked him who would be better for coaching. Imran first suggested the name of Aaqib and then Mudassar Nazar.

“Criticism of Aaqib is inappropriate. He works hard to make our team a better unit. I have seen very few people working so hard to achieve their goals. Whether it is Players Development Programme or Qalandars High Performance Centre or taking care of young players, Aaqib does everything with complete honesty and sincerity. The first meeting with Aqib took place at Mudassar Nazar’s house in the UAE. There are many cricketers but Aaqib is the best man,” Atif said.