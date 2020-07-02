Youth killed, girl injured for ‘honour’

A man was killed and a young woman wounded in the name of honour in Orangi Town on Wednesday.

The two were injured in a firing incident at a house in Qasba Baloch Goth. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where 18-year-old Zahid, alias Mittu, succumbed to his injuries while 17-year-old Naheed, daughter of Nazeer, remained admitted with critical injuries.

Quoting the initial investigation, Orangi Town SHO Sarfaraz Baloch said the man and the girl were in a relationship with each other, upon which, the girl’s uncle, Muhabbat Khan, opened fire on them, severely injuring them both. The officer said the suspect managed to escape after committing the crime.

The police seized empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Mugging bids

Two people were wounded during separate mugging bids in parts of the city on Wednesday. According to police, a 26-year-old man, Minhaj, son of Shamsher, was wounded in a firing incident in the Qasba Colony area within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the youth was shot for offering resistance during an attempted mugging. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way. Separately, a 57-year-old man, Azhar Hussain, son of Akhtar Hussain, was injured after he was shot by robbers for offering resistance to them in Jannatul Baqi Society within the limits of the Model Colony police station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered over the incident.