Let's move forward together

This refers to the article, 'Vendetta versus stability' ( July 1) by Farhan Bokhari. The writer has highlighted the dangers to our national security, dying economy coupled with the coronavirus fallout and lack of proper vision and direction. The writer has rightly criticised the government's policy of vendetta that continues unabated. Whatever success was achieved internationally has been destroyed by openly accepting the fake licence issue. This was tantamount to digging our own grave. The damage caused by the minister for aviation by his irresponsible statement has shut the doors for PIA operations in Europe and UK. If this was done to criticise the opposition it has not worked – and in the bargain country has been let down.

The prime minister's policy of ignoring the opposition has not done any good to the PTI. Political consensus is a most important prerequisite to take the country forward and strengthen democracy and civil supremacy. A classic example of vendetta is the case of Mir Shakilur Rahman whose remands have become a joke. There cannot be two opinions that in the interest of stabilizing Pakistan, the PM and his team should leave the path of vendetta and create an environment of national unity as suggested by the writer. Time never waits so let the opportunity be availed before it gets too late.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi