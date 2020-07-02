No death due to COVID-19, 192 new cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours while only 192 new patients have been confirmed positive for the illness from the region and it happened exactly after a month that less than 200 new cases have been reported in a day from the region.

It is also worth mentioning here that the population in twin cities witnessed a day without death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday after May 23.

During the month of June, the twin cities had been reporting over 200 cases every day recording 209 cases in a day as the minimum number of cases on June 30 and 875, on June 14 as the maximum number of patients in a day.

Many health experts believe that the virus started hitting population in the region much harder in the beginning of June as an impact of relaxation in partial lockdown for the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr, from May 22 onwards.

The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 is on a significant decline for the last one week or so which is apparently due to implementation of smart lockdown under Test, Trace and Quarantine strategy adopted by the government in the middle of June.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that in last 24 hours, 55 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 5,271 of which 2,882 have already been discharged after treatment while 243 have lost their lives. It is important that only two patients died of COVID-19 in the district in last eight days.

According to Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary, as many as 643 confirmed patients of the illness have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities in the district while 1,503 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes.

He said the number of suspects who are under home quarantine reached 6,250 in the district on Wednesday while to date, a total of 1,775 persons have been relieved from quarantine.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, the COVID-19 did not claim any life in Islamabad Capital Territory from where as many as 137 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 12912 of which 7,261 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre. The virus has so far claimed 128 lives in ICT.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the twin cities crossed the figure of 18000 on Wednesday after confirmation of 192 new cases positive for COVID-19. Till Wednesday, a total of 18,183 patients have been tested positive for the illness from twin cities of which 371 have lost their lives, 10,143 have recovered while 7,669 are alive, active cases.