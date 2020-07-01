Insulting judiciary, judges: Iftikhar Mirza apologises to SC

ISLAMABAD: Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza Tuesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for using a derogatory and contemptuous language against the judiciary and judges.

Mirza filed an affidavit with the apex court in a suo motu case against him. Mirza said during conversation in a private meeting, he unintentionally uttered some words against the judiciary and judges.

“That the deponent has lots of regrets, feels sorry for those words, seeks unconditional apology and surrenders himself at the mercy of the Supreme Court,” Mirza submitted in his affidavit.

He clarified that neither the conversation was recorded nor made viral on the social media with his consent or knowledge. It is pertinent to mention that on June 25, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed had taken a suo motu notice on the video clip of Mirza in which he used derogatory language against the judiciary and judges.

On June 26, a two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard the matter and issued notices to Mirza. The court had also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Attorney General to appear on July 2.

Mirza is currently in the FIA custody and being interrogated. Similarly, anchorpersons Hamid Mir and Muhammad Malik the other day approached the Supreme Court to become party to the case.

“We have been linked in the case by Mirza and a very derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language has been used against us”, the two journalists submitted. They further submitted that Agha Iftikhar–ud-Din Mirza openly threatened them and in collusion with some hidden hands behind this campaign, they photo-shopped the images of applicants and edited and circulated the video clip on the social media.

The video clip was circulated and shared by a number of people on the social media in order to malign the applicants and instigate their viewers against them,” they contended, adding that their reputation was damaged and their life was put in danger due to this violent and terrorist act of Agha Iftikhar–ud-Din Mirza.

Hamid Mir contended that his management and he himself approached the FIA through different complaints under the Cyber Crimes, but so far no progress had been made and in fact, this inaction encouraged other people to follow the same offence.