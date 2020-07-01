Robbers held

Rawalpindi: Gujar Khan Police taking prompt action against bank robbers arrested mastermind of bank robbery in Islampura falling in the limits of Gujar Khan.

The accused robbers have made a robbery in bank four days ago in the limits of Gujar Khan Police station. SHO Gujar Khan Police, taking assistance from human intelligence and modern technology arrested the robbers and also recovered robbed amount of 1.5 lac from the detainee robbers.

The robbers four days back had robbed a private bank in the area of Islampura falling in the limits of Gujar Khan Police station. The robbers during bank robbery had also injured the bank security guard. The detainee dacoit was shifted to jail for identification parade.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad Police arrested three culprits who had robbed cash and mobile phones from a mobile shop few days back.