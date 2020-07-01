Salute to bravery

An institution of this country which has been deprived of its due share in terms of appreciation is the Sindh Police. On June 29, when the business hub of the Pakistan Stock Exchange was under attack by a terrorist group, the first force to respond was the Rapid Response Force unit of the Sindh Police.

Constables Muhammed Rafiq and Khalil deserve special appreciation for foiling the intended attack in less than ten minutes. Countering a terrorist attack is beyond their call of duty and the entire nation salutes them for their actions. I hope that the federal and Sindh governments will give due credit to the force to keep their morale high.

Mujtaba Sohail Raja

Karachi