Man who recovered from Covid-19 urges caution

SWABI: A man, who recently recovered from coronavirus, on Tuesday asked the people to adopt precautionary measures to stay safe as the treatment of the contagious disease was quite expensive.

Talking to this scribe, Ali Zaman belonging to Dobian village said that he spent Rs1 million on his treatment. He said that he was admitted to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor when he contracted coronavirus. He said that he was put on ventilator when his condition worsened. He added that the doctors prescribed him an injection, but it was not available in the market so his brothers arranged it from Lahore. The man said that the injection was bought for Rs540,000 whereas its actual price was Rs55,000.

“We paid more than the actual price of the injection because it was not available in the market,” he said. Ali Zaman said that he remained on the ventilator for a week. He said that he had recovered from coronavirus and urged the people to practice social distancing as the treatment of the Covid-19 was pretty expensive. He added that the people should not laugh off the threat or link the pandemic to conspiracy theories. “We must not endanger the life of our near and dear ones,” he added.