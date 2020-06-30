Seven criminals held

MALAKWAL: Police arrested seven criminals in three separate incidents on Monday.It was said by Mandi Bahauddin District Police Officer Nasir Sial while talking to journalists here on Monday. The DPO told that Moazzam Ali was tortured to death for honour by four accused persons at Helaan village on June 17, 2017. After the crime, the accused fled to Karachi, he added. A task for arresting the killers was given to DSP Phalia and CIA police incharge Mandi Bahauddin, the DPO maintained.Nasir Sial told the reporters that the police arrested the culprits, Mushtaq, Tanveer, Bilal and Zahid, from Karachi. Talking about another case, he said that Zaheer, who lives in France, had enmity with Azam of Chot Dheeran. The DPO revealed that Zaheer hired accused persons to kill Azam and paid Rs 1.6 million to them for his purpose.

To it, two accused went to Chot Dheeran for this purpose but the Malakwal police received information, he maintained. He claimed that the police arrested the culprits with weapons before the incident.The DPO said that Nathiana and Buddha groups had old enmity at Chot Dheeran in jurisdiction of Malakwal police station. The DPO revealed that Buddha group sent an armed man namely Arslan to kill Javed Nathiana but police arrested the culprit before the crime.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died in a road accident here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, Allah Ditta and Akram were going on a motorcycle when a speedy car coming from opposite direction hit the bike. As a resultant, Allah Ditta died.