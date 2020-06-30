Police post attacked in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Terrorists attacked a police post in Spinwam area in North Waziristan near the Pak-Afghan border, a police official said on Monday. However, no loss of life was reported. Deputy Superintendent of Police Azam Khan said the cops retaliated and repulsed the attack. He added the police and the security forces launched a search operation to hunt down the attackers. District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur said the police had taken measures to prevent the militants from regrouping.