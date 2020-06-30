close
Tue Jun 30, 2020
Australian HC condemns attack on Karachi Stock Exchange

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw condemned the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange here on Monday. “I strongly condemn the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery for those injured", he said.

