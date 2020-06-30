Australian HC condemns attack on Karachi Stock Exchange

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw condemned the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange here on Monday. “I strongly condemn the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims and I wish a speedy recovery for those injured", he said.