LRC employees looking for relief

LAHORE: The workers, trainers and jockeys and other employees at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) are looking towards the management for monthly relief or stipends in this crucial time of Covid-19.

Since the pandemic hit the country in February and the subsequent lockdown and social distancing restrictions, every segment of society has been hit hard and the workers of LRC are no exception.

There has been lot of improvements at the club since the new management under Makhdum Syed Ahmed Mahmud took over its reins. But the races have not been held for the last four months and it is becoming increasingly difficult for the workers at LRC to make the ends meet.

The LRC management, when contacted, revealed they are in touch with the government for allowing them to start the races once a week with proper SOPs.