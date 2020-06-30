President, PM, COAS laud guards, LEAs for thwarting PSX attack

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), paying tributes to security guards and law enforcement personnel for foiling a major terrorist incident.

According to a statement issued by the President House, Dr Alvi clarified that militants would not be given a space to succeed in their nefarious designs, adding Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil.

The President paid tributeto the security guards of the PSX building who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Khan paid tribute to the security officials who foiled the terror bid and prayed for quick recovery of the wounded. “The entire nation is proud of its brave officers,” he added.

The Army chief also paid tributes to PSX guards and security personnel for foiling a major terrorist incident. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said Gen Bajwa appreciated the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), including Rangers and Sindh Police, for their operational readiness and prompt response.

“With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilising hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the DG ISPR on Twitter.

“COAS paid glowing tributes to security guards of PSX, who sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking terrorists’ entry to PSX foiling a major terrorist incident. Appreciating LEAs for their operational readiness, COAS lauded prompt, effective and integrated response of Pak Rangers & Sindh Police, eliminating terrorists in shortest possible time,” he tweeted.