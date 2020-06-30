Three cops sacked for torturing doctor

LAKKI MARWAT: The district police officer on Monday dismissed three cops for insulting and torturing a senior doctor.A press release, said Head Constable Muhammad Yahya, Amir Nawaz and Muhammad Idrees had misbehaved Dr Umar Hayat, an ENT specialist, over parking his car on roadside two weeks ago on Michankhel Adda.

He said taking serious note of the incident, DPO Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani ordered a departmental enquiry against them under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police Azmat Bangash.“After the completion of the enquiry, the findings revealed that the doctor was severely tortured at the City Police Station”, he said.The offcial said that the DPO dismissed the three of the cops from the service with immediate effect.