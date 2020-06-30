Haripur Police SI suspended for thrashing citizen

HARIPUR: A senior police officials on Monday asked his subordinates to treat complainants with respect at the police stations.

“Every complainant and accused should be dealt with the utmost respect in accordance with the provisions of law. The protection of life, honour and property of citizens should be the top priority”, said District Police Officer of Haripur, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, while chairing a meeting of the sub-divisional police officers.

Superintendent Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah was also in attendance on this occasion. He said there was no provision in the law permitting torture on the detained persons and all the SHOs and their sub-ordinate staff must ensure that nobody was subjected to custodial abuses while discharging their duties.

“The KP police is a disciplined force and torture on citizens would not be tolerated”, he warned, adding that citizens should be respected at all costs.

The DPO also expressed his displeasure over the recent incident wherein a Sub-Inspector of City Police Station was caught on the CCTV footage thrashing the worker of a petrol pump on the Khanpur Road.

He asked the SDPOs and SHOs not to repeat such incidents or else he would take stern action against the police officers and their subordinates found guilty of subjecting anyone to torture either during detention or otherwise.

The DPO has suspended the Sub Inspector Muhammad Nawaz for thrashing petrol pump worker and closed him to the police line. The Superintendent Headquarter Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon was appointed as inquiry officer who would submit a report on the incident within seven days.