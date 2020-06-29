Kate Middleton is a ‘rock’ for Prince William: royal author

LONDON: Kate Middleton has always been known to embody the qualities of the late Princess Diana and it appears that with her caring charm she has won the hearts of the entire royal household, including their paid help, foreign media reported.

According to a report by Fox News representative Tom Quinn, “Everyone that I have spoken to confirms that Kate is a very warm, but also a very calm and a very kind person. I think she’s very strong, but she’s very conscious, very kind to the people who work for her.”

The biggest reason she is so well-loved is because “rather than command people to do things, she asks them to do things.”

Based on the newly released memoir Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, Quinn claims that no one interviewed for this publication had a bad review for the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Kate has been a perfect [companion] because she’s so calm and stable — and that’s what he needs,” said Quinn. “I’m not saying she’s sort of a second mother, but there’s an element of that. She’s… a rock. It’s a bit of a cliche, but she’s someone who just doesn’t have a history that’s all over the place. She’s very calm, very rational. And I think that’s why the royal family feels safe.”

Before signing off Quinn said, “She also does something which is absolutely key to being happy while also being a member of the royal family. Whatever the press may say about you, you don’t complain and you don’t explain. And Kate is very good at that.”