Imran Farooq’s murder verdict vindicates PSP’s stance: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said the court's verdict in the Imran Farooq murder case in light of the Scotland Yard’s investigations and the confessional statement of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s Muhammad Anwar had proved “each and everything I said from March 3, 2016 onwards to be true”.

"A series of allegations were levelled against us from March 3, 2016 onwards. The PSP is not commanding the Scotland Yard,” he said. “My DNA is not that of an agent. Otherwise, I would have been useful to the agencies while being in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. When we left the MQM out of fear of our God, then we are of no benefit for any agency.”

The PSP chief expressed these views while addressing the party workers through a video link. "Despite all allegations and atrocities, we have not taken a step back from our ideology."

Commenting on the verdict of the Imran Farooq’s murder case, Kamal said he remained silent for three days after the verdict because he wanted to see “if the so-called representatives of the Muhajirs will speak on the verdict but the MQM kept mum because they have kept the flag and symbol of Altaf Hussain' party alive”.

“No worker in the MQM could be as stalwart as Dr Imran Farooq was. If Altaf Hussain can give orders to kill a great leader like Imran Farooq, then no other worker has any status”. He said it was proven that Altaf Hussain was working against Pakistan. “The Indian intelligence agency RAW used to fund Altaf Hussain.

The enemy was not giving money to Altaf Hussain and his party to build hospitals or schools in Karachi but for carrying out terror activities in Karachi so the Muhajirs, Pashtun, Baloch and Sindhis would fight against each other and get killed”.

He said Altaf Hussain had destroyed generations of the Muhajirs community at the behest of India. Kamal said he wanted to protect the people by keeping them away from the shadow of Altaf Hussain. “Our forefathers sacrificed their lives to create and build this country. How unfortunate that the generations of the founders of Pakistan are known as RAW agents”. Kamal said he saluted youths of the nation who stopped listening to Altaf .