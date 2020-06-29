Twice robbed, man awaits case registration

LAHORE:A man was robbed twice in the jurisdiction of Sabzazar police during in two months, but no FIR was registered so far. Seven days back, the complainant Ali's mother was deprived of her gold bracelet and Rs1,000 on road in C Block, Sabzazar and 15 days before this incident, his store, in the limits of Sabzazar police, was looted.

The victim reported the incident of store robbery to the police on April 26, with video footage but was surprised when the Sabzazar police asked him to remove the words “armed men” from his complaint. Police intended to register the complaint under theft charges. Subsequently no case could be registered so far. And on 22 June at 5pm, the victim was on his way along with his family when two armed robbers intercepted his car and snatched a gold bracelet and Rs1,000 from his mother. The bike riders looked teenagers who had covered their faces with masks. Though the victim informed the 15 emergency police about the incident, he refused to lodge a complaint keeping in view the uncalled-for fatigue he was already facing at the hands of Sabzazar police in connection with store robbery.

The victim is not an exception who has refused to pursue the case as there are thousands of people who refuse to reach out to the police. People, who are afraid of criminals and fatigue at the hands of police, do not report the incidents of even heinous nature to the police.

A lot of people can be found repenting in the city as to why they involved the police into their matters. And by observing the miseries of such people pursuing their matters at police station level most of the families always suggest their dear ones to avoid police involvement; otherwise, they would have to face unwarranted fatigue at the hands of police and threats by the criminals.

Similarly, another citizen did not report an incident of robbery in Shalamar police area in which he was deprived of over Rs1 lakh cash and three expensive cell phones on 6th May, 2020, at 11:30pm.

The victim Kamran Asghar of Sehar Road, Baghbanpura, was on his way in a car along with a friend and an auto parts manufacturer when four robbers on two bikes intercepted his vehicle and made him and two others hostage at gunpoint. The robbers conducted thorough search of the three, deprived them of their money and three cell phones at gunpoint and rode away from the scene.

Kamran informed his family about the incident. It seemed that the victim’s family had already undergone some bitter experience at the hands of police or they were scared of police abominable handling, on which they directed Kamran to return home and there was no need to inform 15 Emergency Police. And Kamran did so.

Talking to The News, Kamran said that the father of his friend, who was accompanying him at the time of the incident, refused to involve his only son in the matter. He feared that the robbers would kill or nurture a grudge against his son if he recorded his statement in the FIR. “Due to this fear, families did not allow me to report the incident to the police timely, while I personally want to see the culprits behind the bars; before many other families may fall victim to the unbridled daredevils”, Kamran added.

When contacted, DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Ahmed Khan said that victims who did not inform the police about an incident of minor or heinous nature actually favoured the criminals by prolonging their field days. He said that if the victims or complainants felt that they were not properly accommodated at the police station, they should meet the supervisory officer for the speedy redress of their grievance.

Replying to another query, he said the IG Punjab Shoaib Dastghir had directed all the officers across the Punjab province to be polite with the citizens and have zero tolerance against police misconduct and mishandling of citizens.

The DIG said that despite the dearth of police personnel the Lahore police was catering to over 1.2 million people and by the grace of Allah the provincial metropolis was safer than many cities of the developed countries where people were reluctant to step out of their houses after sunset. He said they had identified the areas where citizens were looted by robbers and steps were being taken to make the patrolling in such areas more effective besides taking some other preventive measures.

Delaying in registering FIRs and mitigating the heinous offence would not be tolerated, he added that he would call a meeting of all divisional SPs to warn the field officers involved in dereliction of duty, negligence, misconduct and corruption to mend their ways or be ready for accountability and scrupulous officers and officials would be encouraged.