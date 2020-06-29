CDA issues NOC to housing scheme

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued NOC for development of Gulberg Greens Farm Housing Scheme, says a press release

The scheme has been sponsored by IB Employee Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) in Zone-IV Islamabad vide Authority’s letter No.CDA/ELW RP-4(14)201­9/Vol/1/178 over an area measuring 16934.31k­anals.

Earlier the Authority also issued NOC to the society for development of Gulberg ResIdencia (IBECHS Phase-III) Housing Scheme over an area of 19,390.36 kanals vide its letter no CDA/PLW/HS-(127)2020/Vol/V/23 dated June-07, 2020 which shows the level of trust the Authority has in the Society.