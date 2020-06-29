close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 29, 2020

CDA issues NOC to housing scheme

Islamabad

 
June 29, 2020

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued NOC for development of Gulberg Greens Farm Housing Scheme, says a press release

The scheme has been sponsored by IB Employee Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) in Zone-IV Islamabad vide Authority’s letter No.CDA/ELW RP-4(14)201­9/Vol/1/178 over an area measuring 16934.31k­anals.

Earlier the Authority also issued NOC to the society for development of Gulberg ResIdencia (IBECHS Phase-III) Housing Scheme over an area of 19,390.36 kanals vide its letter no CDA/PLW/HS-(127)2020/Vol/V/23 dated June-07, 2020 which shows the level of trust the Authority has in the Society.

Latest News

More From Islamabad