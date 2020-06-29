Students' voices

With the initiation of online classes, Baloch and Pashtun students have been in a quagmire on account of the dearth of internet facilities in the peripheral areas they mostly live in. But, leaving them in to their predicament, all the universities across Pakistan continued their classes. Since the final term exams were around the corner, enough was enough for the students and they came out in large numbers just to demonstrate.

For some students like me, online classes are nothing less than a boon as we get up a few seconds before the class and attend the complete classes lying in our beds. But In the case of Baloch and Pashtun students and others living in remote areas of Punjab, it is painful beyond anyone's imagination – and especially when it comes to girl students who cannot even go to the places where internet facility is somehow available. In Quetta, some protesting students were even arrested. However, in the era of social media, it is impossible to silence students.Therefore, institutions must listen to the legitimate demands of students and address their concerns as soon as possible to end their miseries and to halt such protests in the future.

Usama Malick

Lahore