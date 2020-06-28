Bilawal, Akhtar Mengal agree to devise joint strategy on budget

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has enhanced contacts with the political parties as on Saturday he made telephonic contact with chief of BNP-M Sardar Akhtar Mengal and both agreed for joint strategy against the budget.

The contact came a day after Bilawal contacted with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, head of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, head of QWP Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan of ANP, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and MNA Mohsin Dawar and discussed the current political situation of the country, 18th constitutional amendment, COVID-19, locust and federal budget.

Bilawal said the PTIMF budget is against people which could not be accepted. He said the prime minister is attacking the constitution of Pakistan by criticising the 18th Amendment. “The COVID-19 pandemic has spread everywhere in the country due to the incapability of Imran Khan and his government,” he said.

Both the leaders expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Bilawal also talked about government's actions with regard to the NFC award and the All Parties' Conference scheduled for next week.

Both the leaders also rejected the petroleum price increase and said that this increase is rejected because this is the time to provide maximum relief to the people. “This increase is an anti-people measure by the PTI government.” Bilawal said.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a telephonic contact with ANP chief Asfandyar Wali and agree to make a joint strategy to reject the Finance Bill 2020 in the National Assembly.In a telephonic contact, the matters of current political situation in the country, holding of proposed All Parties Conference possibly next week, the locust attack and spread of COVID-19 as well as rise in petroleum prices came under discussion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asfandyar Wali also agreed that the PPP and ANP will jointly defend 18th Amendment.

Both the leaders expressed their concerns on spread of coronavirus in the country and accused the government of its lacklustre response and incapability in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

PPP chairman while talking to Asfandyar Wali said that the people have lost their trust in the PTI government.

He said the government has completely failed in all the fields and there is not a single department where the government has not broken the record of its incompetence. “The poor are being overburdened with the price-hike while Imran Khan is busy in criticising the constitution,” he said.

He said the government has increased the prices of the petroleum products and benefit of billions has been given to mafia in one night. “The disappointments of the people has further increased with the price-hike in petroleum prices,” he said.