LGRDD directed to reduce non-development expenses

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash has directed the LGRDD to adopt measures to reduce non-development expenses.

Kamran Bangash said that the uncontrolled non-development expenditure of the Tehsil Municipal Administrations had always resulted in budget deficit. He directed a 30 percent cut in the utilities bills, internet and travel allowance and banned new recruitment in the TMAs that are facing financial problems.

He directed the LGRDD to take prior permission from Local Council Board before new recruitment and filling the vacant posts. He also made the use of fuel cards by TMAs mandatory and introduced ban on the use of government vehicle outside the TMAs territory. However, the officials can use vehicle for approved official meeting outside the TMA area.

He said that Local Council Board would conduct forensic audit of the TMAs with excessive spending. He also banned purchase of new vehicles for TMAs except merged district. He said that action would be taken against the TMOs for misappropriation of funds and use of vehicles by unauthorized personnel. Recruitment on fixed salary for 2020-2021 had been banned and directed identification of unnecessary posts to be abolished.

He also directed to ban the use of air conditioners for unauthorized personnel. He directed the TMOs to remove the ACs from unauthorized personnel offices. The financially weak TMAs would not allocated funds for housing schemes.