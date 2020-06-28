IG requested to ban online game

LAHORE : Lahore police chief has requested the inspector general of police Punjab to ban the online gaming application PUBG. A 16-year-old died by suicide in Lahore’s Hanjarwal after missing a mission assigned to him while playing the game, said a letter which had been penned by SSP Admin on CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed’s instructions.

“PUBG is an online multiplayer game that has gained immense popularity among young people. The game has influenced the young people and changed their behaviour,” the letter reads.