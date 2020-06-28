close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

IG requested to ban online game

Lahore

LAHORE : Lahore police chief has requested the inspector general of police Punjab to ban the online gaming application PUBG. A 16-year-old died by suicide in Lahore’s Hanjarwal after missing a mission assigned to him while playing the game, said a letter which had been penned by SSP Admin on CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed’s instructions.

“PUBG is an online multiplayer game that has gained immense popularity among young people. The game has influenced the young people and changed their behaviour,” the letter reads.

