Passing-out parade of 100 midshipmen and 65 cadets held at PNA

The passing-out parade of 113th Midshipmen and 22nd SSC (Short Service Commission) Course was held at the Pakistan Navy Academy in Karachi.

The spokesman for the navy said in a press release on Saturday that the commissioning parade comprised 100 midshipmen and 65 cadets of the SSC Course. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq graced the occasion as chief guest. Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

While addressing the parade, the chief guest congratulated the newly commissioned officers on proudly joining ranks of the maritime defenders of Pakistan. He advised the officers to remain grateful to Allah Almighty for the opportunity being bestowed upon them and remain resolute in taking up the sacred task of defending the motherland.

The also asked the young officers to put in their best to live up to the expectations of the nation in line with the PN traditions. H applauded the friendly countries’ midshipmen in absentia and also valued modest proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief guest briefly mentioned recent acquisitions of platforms by the Pakistan Navy, and urged the officers to keep themselves abreast with the latest technologies in modern warfare and broaden their geo-strategic horizon along with professional competence.

He also acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces and pledges made towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat posed by the adversary.

While talking on IoK, the admiral valiantly underlined the unprecedented, unjust unilateral revocation of Article 370 and malignant designs of our eastern neighbour. He further highlighted that the humiliation of our adversary on both internal and external fronts had bestowed more responsibility upon Pakistan’s armed forces to respond befittingly, if provoked.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted the salient features of officers’ high training standards that ensured confidence of friendly countries in the Pakistan Naval Academy’s training. He also advised the young sentinels to hold fast the core values of faith, character, courage and commitment, adopted in the Pakistan Navy, while keeping the national interest as first and foremost.

Later, the chief guest gave away the prizes to position holders. The prestigious ‘Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal’ was conferred upon Lt Arslan Tariq PN. Midshipman Abdul Rehman was awarded the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for his overall best performance, while Midshipman Ahmed Iqbal Bazmi won the ‘Academy’s Dirk’. Officer Cadet Muhammad Hassan Jalal was awarded ‘Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal’ and Officer Cadet Muhammad Usman Khan from Short Service Commission Course won the ‘Commandant Gold Medal’. The Proficiency Banner was reclaimed by Main Top Squadron. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was attended by a limited number of guests.