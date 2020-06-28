tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This letter refers to the news report ‘Senate Panel calls for raising govt employees salaries, pensions’ (June 23, 2020) by Mehtab Haider. It is extremely odd that in the same country a salary increase is being proposed for some people, whereas others are not being paid at all. Would someone please explain the logic.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad