Sun Jun 28, 2020
June 28, 2020

Illogical

Newspost

 
June 28, 2020

This letter refers to the news report ‘Senate Panel calls for raising govt employees salaries, pensions’ (June 23, 2020) by Mehtab Haider. It is extremely odd that in the same country a salary increase is being proposed for some people, whereas others are not being paid at all. Would someone please explain the logic.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

