NAB fails to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) still failed to file reference in the Narowal Sports City project against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. Accountability court on Friday directed NAB to submit report and explain the reason of delay.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the accountability judge as the court resumed hearing into the corruption case against him.

During hearing, the NAB prosecutor sought more time to file the reference, stating that witnesses have been called to record their statements but they are not showing up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At this, the PML-N leader taunted the bureau questioning why he was detained for two months if the anti-graft watchdog doesn’t have witnesses.

The accountability court judge directed the bureau to submit a detailed report explaining what difficulties it faced in filing the reference and adjourned the hearing till July 20.

While talking to media outside the court, Ahsan Iqbal alleged that NAB is to take revenge and this bureau is doing nothing but fulfilling the government wishes.

He said NAB failed to file reference against him because they don’t have evidence. “Why was I put in jail for two months,” he questioned.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that making Narowal Sports City is crime whereas increasing the sugar price from Rs53 to Rs90 in illegal way is right. “Who is responsible of sugar crisis is in London but I am here and appearing before the court,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal was taken into custody by the NAB on Dec 23, 2019 in the Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project case. He was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Feb 25 this year 62 days after his arrest.

He is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the NSC project.