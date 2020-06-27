Minister reviews immunisation plan

LAHORE:The Punjab health minister chaired meeting at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to review the performance of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation on Friday. The meeting was attended by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (Retd) Usman Younus, PSH Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Corona Expert Advisory Group Chairman Dr Mehmud SHaukat, Director Health Services Expanded Programme on Immunisation Dr Bashir Ahmed Siddiqi. The minister reviewed the progress on the Expanded Programme on Immunization and PSH Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti gave update on the steps taken for the prevention of communicable diseases in the province. The minister directed that routine preventive activities other than corona must continue as planned.

She said the OPDs in all district headquarters are working as per routine. She said, “In order to safeguard children from all diseases, routine immunisation must continue and the protective equipment must be given to the staff.” Meanwhile, CEAG Chairman Dr Mehmud Shaukat briefed the minister about the outcome of trials of different medicines used for treatment of Covid-19. The minister said that best possible treatment is being provided to the patients. She said people must follow the SOPs to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.