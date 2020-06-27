Humid forecast for today

LAHORE :Hot and humid weather with trace was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is still present over the upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm at isolated places is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and the adjoining hilly areas.

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in Sahiwal, 24mm, Jhang, 22, Okara, 17, Noorpur Thal, 8, Kasur, 5 and Toba Tek Singh, 4mm. Highest temperature was recorded in Sibbi, Dadu and Mohenjodaro where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 37.3°C and lowest was 24.2°C.