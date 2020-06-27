Kenya police kill 3 for ignoring corona curbs

NAIROBI: Kenyan police have killed three people when a crowd of motorcycle taxi drivers protested against the arrest of a colleague for ignoring coronavirus restrictions.

Police shot at the crowd in the western city of Lessos after clashes, a police statement said.The police have ordered the arrest of the officers involved. Kenyan police face increasing scrutiny over accusations they are excessively enforcing the coronavirus restrictions. A cobbler reportedly tried to intervene when police were harassing a motorbike taxi driver for not wearing a mask, reports the media. Media added that the police were arguing over a bribe of 50 Kenyan shillings ($0.50; £0.40). The police then shot dead the cobbler, named as 40-year-old Lazarus Kirop. The crowd started protesting against Mr Kirop’s death. Hundreds of villagers followed the police back to their police station and set alight a police officer’s house.