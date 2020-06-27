IGP asks police to deal with public fairly

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has said that police are the custodians of the life, honour and property of the public and directed subordinates to win people’s hearts and minds by exhibiting decent behaviour with them.

These directives were given to the Regional Police Officers in a video link conference held at CPO Peshawar on Friday. Peshawar-based senior police officers were also present in the conference. The provincial police chief said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has its own rich traditions and values which enable the police to perform its professional obligations in a dignified manner and directed the Regional Police Officers to get active support and help of the general public for maintaining durable peace in society. The police chief went on to say that community policing was the best concept all over the world and it was encouraging to note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, with public cooperation, defeated the unscrupulous elements and saboteurs.

The IGP also reminded that the general public extended unprecedented support and fought alongside the law enforcing agencies against the terrorists and in the process they also offered sacrifices of their precious lives. He directed the RPOs to promote “Awami Policing” so as the dream of a civilized society comes true in the province. They were further directed to keep close contact with their subordinates and sensitize them to discharge their duties within the ambit of law as well as demonstrate polite behaviour with the people.

The senior police officers assured on the occasion that human rights would be safeguarded, torture would not be tolerated, every step would be taken within the ambit of law and all legal formalities would be fulfilled and justice dispensed at all costs. The senior police officers also pledged that the Public Complaint Authority and Public Safety Commission would be established as per requirements of the Police Act 2017 at the earliest.

The IGP also directed the RPOs to initiate screening of the SHOs in their respective jurisdictions and those having dubious and bad reputation should be instantly replaced with educated and public-friendly SHOs.