Sat Jun 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Fire at private hospital’s storeroom extinguished

Karachi

A fire broke out at a storeroom of a private hospital in the North Nazimabad area on Friday. According to the fire brigade, as they received the information, two fire tenders were rushed to the fire site to douse the flames. The firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. A spokesperson for the fire brigade said that the fire broke out at the maintenance department of the hospital which caused damaged to equipment while patients, staffers and attendants remained safe.

