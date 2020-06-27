Fire at private hospital’s storeroom extinguished

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A fire broke out at a storeroom of a private hospital in the North Nazimabad area on Friday. According to the fire brigade, as they received the information, two fire tenders were rushed to the fire site to douse the flames. The firefighters successfully extinguished the fire. A spokesperson for the fire brigade said that the fire broke out at the maintenance department of the hospital which caused damaged to equipment while patients, staffers and attendants remained safe.