Sat Jun 27, 2020
June 27, 2020

Gold prices unchanged

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices stood same at Rs102,800 per tola.

Similarly, rate of 10 gram gold remained unchanged at Rs88,134. In the international market, rates stood unchanged at $1,762 per ounce. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained Rs8,000 below the rates in the Dubai gold market.

