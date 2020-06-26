Debate on Covid-19 impact on performing arts

LAHORE: UNESCO Pakistan held a ResiliArt debate on the impact of Covid-19 on performing arts to reveal the far-reaching impact of Covid-19 on the creative sector in the country, identify solutions to support artists, enhance their resilience and present policy recommendations for the culture sector in Pakistan.

ResiliArt is a global movement initiated by UNESCO that aims to strengthen the resilience of artists and cultural professionals in the face of the enormous challenges posed by the current health crisis.

It aims to support the governments in the development of policies and financial mechanisms that can help individuals and creative communities overcome the crisis. Moneeza Hashmi moderated the ResiliArt debate. The panelists were from both government and private sector institutions, including Dr Fouzia Saeed, director general of Pakistan National Council of Arts, Nazakat Shakila, DG of Radio Pakistan Lahore, Saman Rai, executive director of Lahore Arts Council, Faraan Irfan, joint secretary of The All Pakistan Music Conference, Shahid Nadeem, executive director of Ajoka Theatre and Kanwal Khoosat.

The online discussion was streamed live on Facebook for the audience. UNESCO Pakistan Director Patricia McPhillips thanked all the panelists for sharing their views and said that Covid-19 has pushed the global economy into a recession. The pandemic did not spare the culture sector, Patricia McPhillips added.