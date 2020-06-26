Commissioner asks officers to assign duties to Tiger Force focal persons

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Thursday asked officers of different departments to contact Tiger Force focal persons and assign them duties. Chairing a meeting at the committee room of his office, the commissioner directed the officers to fulfill targets after taking on board the suggestions of Tiger Force volunteers. He asked them to contact the Tiger Force focal persons immediately and assign them duties. He said in this regard, other officers and staff of their departments should be mobilized while the members of the Assembly should also be kept informed of the plan. In the meeting issues of assigning various duties to the Corona Relief Tiger Force consisting of volunteers in the light of the directions of the Government of Pakistan were discussed. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Afifa Shajia, AC Mudassar, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian, Curator Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javed, Ex-DDPR Subhan Ali, PTI leader Major Abdul Rehman Rana and industrialist Farrukh Zaman also attended the meeting. The commissioner said registered Tiger Force volunteers should be contacted to cope with the situation developed owing to coronavirus pandemic in terms of rescue services, security measures, implementation of lockdown, awareness of the use of face masks among the public, implementation of SOPs in shops and markets. The DC said 50,367 people have been registered for the Corona Tiger Force in the district and out of which 13,242 are volunteering so far. He said most of them are social workers, students, teachers, medical workers and journalists. He said the district administration has made focus on this assignment and so far 52 meetings and 12 seminars had been conducted to assign duty to tiger force volunteers.