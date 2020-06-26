Demand for release of chief editor

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang Group continued the protest Thursday on the 104 consecutive day against the detention of their Editor-in-chief Mir Shakil ur Rehman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands and against the government, they demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. Condemning the government and National Accountability Bureau for detaining the head of the largest media group of the country in a 34 years old private property case, the speakers said Mir Shakil had been arrested even without completing the investigation process.

Reiterating the commitment to continue struggle till the acceptance of their demands, the protesting workers recalled their sacrifices for the freedom of expression and independent media in the past. They said they could neither be pressurised in the past nor anyone could do so now. They said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claimed to be champion of reforms and change but was using a national institution to victimize opponents and silence the independent voice.

The protesters said the rulers should have made accountable those responsible for the mega corruption scandals including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba and Billion Tree project if they had they been really interested in the accountability process. The workers including Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Shah Zaman, Amjad Safi and others demanded the immediate release of their editor-in-chief and withdrawal of cases against him. They feared that the injustices to Mir Shakil and his continued detention would put thousands of workers in the Jang, Geo and The News in a difficult situation.