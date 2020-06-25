Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Ahmednagar, Gujranwala, on Wednesday.
Ehsan Ullah and Saqlain have a monetary dispute and yesterday they exchanged harsh words. On the day of incident, accused Ehsan Ullah shot at and injured Saqlain, who was rushed to hospital where he died.