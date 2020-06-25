close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

Man shot dead

Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Ahmednagar, Gujranwala, on Wednesday.

Ehsan Ullah and Saqlain have a monetary dispute and yesterday they exchanged harsh words. On the day of incident, accused Ehsan Ullah shot at and injured Saqlain, who was rushed to hospital where he died.

