Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lied about his links with Jeffrey Epstein

Email reveals Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in his infamous interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, claimed he had cut ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.



But documents released as part of the Epstein files showed he was in touch with the late financier despite his public statement to the contrary.

Not only was he in contact with Epstein, but the disgraced paedophile, according to correspondence, has been involved in the former prince's family matters, including helping his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settle her debts and offering investment ideas.

"I am feeling very traumatised and alone. I am wanting to work for you at organising your houses," Ms. Ferguson wrote to Epstein after she was caught in the News of the World's sting operation in 2010.

But Ferguson is not the only member of the former Duke of York's family to air personal grievances with Epstein.

Here is an email exchange between Epstein and Andrew, in which the latter expresses his frustration with carrying out the duties of his royal life.



"Just going into my annual retreat for the next 8 days. This week is all about me; for one week of the year it's great; time to put something back into me before the rest of the world starts sucking it out in all their greed and demands."



In light of his ties to Epstein, Andrew's princely title and his residence at the Royal Lodge have been stripped and sidelined to the fringes.