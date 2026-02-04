Switching from ChatGPT? Google may let you import your chats into Gemini

Google may soon make it easier for users to switch from ChatGPT to Gemini without losing their conversation history. According to a new report, the company is testing an import AI chats feature that would let users bring conversations from other AI chatbots into Gemini.

As Gemini’s presence in the AI chatbot space grows, many users are moving away from ChatGPT and other tools. One major hurdle has been losing personalisation and context built through past conversations. Rumours claim that the tech giant is now addressing this issue by developing an Import AI Chats option inside Gemini.

The feature is said to enable users to import their chat history files from platforms such as ChatGPT or Claude. This would enable Gemini to pick up where the previous conversation left off without users having to repeat themselves.

Google has reportedly included a clear notice about data usage within the feature. A leaked screenshot states that imported chats will be saved in the user’s activity and may be used to improve Google services, including training generative AI models. Users would still be able to manage or delete their activity at any time.

How to export your ChatGPT history

Users can export ChatGPT data by opening settings and moving to Data Controls and choosing Export data. OpenAI then sends a download link by email which remains active for 24 hours.